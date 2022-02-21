Watch highlights of Sulley Muntari’s performance in Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko game

Muntari handed starting role against Kotoko

Hearts of Oak’s star midfielder, Sulley Muntari tasted his first Super Clash game against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



The former Inter Milan player was handed a starting role for the second time by coach Samuel Boadu and lasted 55 minutes in the game.



From the blast of the whistle, Muntari was a delight to watch as he contributed to most of Hearts of Oak’s chances in the game.



The 37-year-old set up Afriyie Barnieh with a goal-scoring opportunity before turning the Phobians threat into a counter-attack but his teammates were sloppy to get hold of the ball.

Muntari nearly scored a spectacular bicycle kick for the Phobains after being set up by Afriyie Barnieh with a cross.



The former Black Stars player got fatigued in the second half and had to be substituted after picking up a yellow card in the game.



The game ended goalless with both Hearts of Oak and Kotoko failing to put the ball at the back of the net.



