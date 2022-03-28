Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's 'bad' performance against Nigeria

Ghana draw blank against Nigeria in Kumasi

Thomas Partey ends Nigeria game with second-most ball recoveries



Nigeria-Ghana second leg set for Tuesday



Black Stars assistant skipper, Thomas Partey, had a decent performance in Ghana's draw against Nigeria in the first leg of the FIFA World Cup on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Thomas Partey led the team to a 0-0 draw against the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Partey although was not in his elements had an okay performance which was rated 7.7 by FotMob.



He had a total of 58 touches the sixth-most by any player on the field while completing 27 of his 39 attempted passes, two of which were key.

The Arsenal man contributed to Ghana's attack with 4 of his 7 long passes being accurate.



The skipper made 7 ball recoveries, 2 blocks, and won two tackles while winning 80 percent of his aerial duel.



Thomas Partey, 28, had never played in the World Cup and is expected to play above his level in the second leg on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to help Ghana secure a spot in the 2022 edition.



