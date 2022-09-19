1
Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's delightful performance against Brentford

Mon, 19 Sep 2022

Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey marked his injury returned with an elite performance for Arsenal in an emphatic win over Brentford on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

After missing Arsenal's previous three games, Partey returned and led the team back to victory with a 3-0 victory over Brentford.

Partey lasted 78 minutes in the game before he was subbed off for Sambi Lokonga.

The Ghanaian had 92 touches, completed 73 passes, made 7 ball recoveries, completed 3 out of 5 long passes, won 3 of his 5 ground duels, won 1 of 2 aerial duels won and had a 100 percent tackles succession.

The win over the weekend send Arsenal to the top of the table as they head into the international break.

Thomas Partey is expected to join the Black Stars camp for Ghana's upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua during the break.

