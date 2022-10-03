1
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's incredible performance against Tottenham

Video Archive
Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, was at his best for Arsenal in the North London derby against Tottenham on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Partey scored a fantastic goal and commanded the midfield for the Gunners in their 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the derby.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring for the league leaders inside the 20th minute with an absolute beauty from outside the box.

Partey, who had a knee problem recovered in time to play 73 minutes and received a standing ovation from the fans after an incredible performance by the Black Stars' deputy captain.

He had 67 touches in the game, making 14 passes into the final third, completing three of four attempted long balls, three interceptions, seven recoveries, and won two ground duels.

Thomas Partey was voted as Arsenal's man-0f-the-match.

The victory has propelled Arsenal to the top of the league with 21 points with just a point separating them and reigning champions Manchester City.

Watch the highlights below



EE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
Related Articles: