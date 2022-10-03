Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's incredible performance against Tottenham

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, was at his best for Arsenal in the North London derby against Tottenham on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Partey scored a fantastic goal and commanded the midfield for the Gunners in their 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the derby.



The 29-year-old opened the scoring for the league leaders inside the 20th minute with an absolute beauty from outside the box.



Partey, who had a knee problem recovered in time to play 73 minutes and received a standing ovation from the fans after an incredible performance by the Black Stars' deputy captain.



He had 67 touches in the game, making 14 passes into the final third, completing three of four attempted long balls, three interceptions, seven recoveries, and won two ground duels.



Thomas Partey was voted as Arsenal's man-0f-the-match.

The victory has propelled Arsenal to the top of the league with 21 points with just a point separating them and reigning champions Manchester City.



Watch the highlights below







