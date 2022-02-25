Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's monstrous performance against Wolves

Partey in action against Wolves

Arsenal beat Wolves in an outstanding EPL fixture

Thomas Partey plays full 90 in Arsenal's win over Wolves



Pepe, Lacazette score to keep Arsenal's top-four hopes alive



Thomas Partey was in the mood last night, February 24, 2020, as he bossed the midfield for Arsenal in the Gunners' 2-1 win against Wolves.



The Black Stars midfielder had the midfield for himself and orchestrated the win from the engine although, Nicholas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette were on the scoresheet.



On the defensive front, Partey did his Octopus job, collecting the second balls to put Arsenal on the front foot in the match. He made 14 recoveries in that regard.



His distribution in the match was top tier. According to FotMob, he completed 57 of his 58 attempted passes with a passing accuracy of 89%.

Partey's ball carrying and resistance helped Arsenal maintain their flow in key areas. The major highlight of his performance was his incredible turn to leave two Wolves players in the shadow.



He was dispossessed just once, completing 3 of his 4 attempted dribbles.



Thomas Partey for Arsenal vs Wolves (Credit: Squakwa Football)



Most ball recoveries (13)



Most duels won (6)



Most take-ons (3)

Most fouls won (2)



Second most chances created (3)



Watch Thomas Partey's highlight below



