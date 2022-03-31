Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's performance against Nigeria in Abuja

Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup

Ghana draw 1-1 with Nigeria in Abuja



2022 World Cup draw set for Friday



Black Stars assistant captain, Thomas Partey, guided the Black Stars to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with an outstanding performance at the Abiola stadium on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



Ghana drew 1-1 with Nigeria in the second leg of the playoff round to progress via the away goal rule after the first leg ended scoreless.



The Arsenal man led by carrying the team on his shoulders and leaving everything on the field to qualify for what is his fisrt ever World Cup.



Partey scored the precious away goal that Ghana needed to frustrate the Nigerians in Abuja.

In a game that Ghana did more of the defensive work, Partey put the midfield on lock. He made 7 ball recoveries, two interceptions, one block, one clearance, and won 50% of his ground duels.



Partey had 34 touches and managed to complete 13 of his 18 passes in thye game.



Following the qualification Ghana are in Pot 4 for the World Cup draw that will be held Qatar on Friday, April 1.



