1
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's performance against Nigeria in Abuja

Video Archive
Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup

Ghana draw 1-1 with Nigeria in Abuja

2022 World Cup draw set for Friday

Black Stars assistant captain, Thomas Partey, guided the Black Stars to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with an outstanding performance at the Abiola stadium on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Ghana drew 1-1 with Nigeria in the second leg of the playoff round to progress via the away goal rule after the first leg ended scoreless.

The Arsenal man led by carrying the team on his shoulders and leaving everything on the field to qualify for what is his fisrt ever World Cup.

Partey scored the precious away goal that Ghana needed to frustrate the Nigerians in Abuja.

In a game that Ghana did more of the defensive work, Partey put the midfield on lock. He made 7 ball recoveries, two interceptions, one block, one clearance, and won 50% of his ground duels.

Partey had 34 touches and managed to complete 13 of his 18 passes in thye game.

Following the qualification Ghana are in Pot 4 for the World Cup draw that will be held Qatar on Friday, April 1.

Watch highlights

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Konadu Rawlings was hailed during SoNA
How Finance Minister, IGP and CJ dozed through Akufo-Addo's SoNA in parliament
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
Related Articles: