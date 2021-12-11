Watch highlights of how Hasaacas Ladies defeated Ampem Darkoaa in the First Lady’s Cup

Hasaacas Ladies have lifted the maiden edition of the First Lady’s Cup after edging old-foes Ampem Darkoaa on penalty shootouts at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday evening.

SWAG Female Footballer of the Year nominee Jafaru Rahama scored during the second half to cancel out a Sonia Opoku first-half strike.



After neither of the two sides failed to claim victory within regulation time, the tie headed for penalty shoots, and the CAF Women’s Champions League runner-ups won the day with a 5-4 victory after Evelyn Badu scored the winning penalty.

