Watch highlights of how Kamaldeen Sulemana inspired Stade Rennais to victory against PSG

Black Stars Winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana provided an assist as Rennes recorded a 2-0 win over Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
The Ghana international whipped in a cross and was turned in by Gaëtan Laborde with a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Just after the break, Rennes doubled their lead through Flavien Tait who delivered a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Sulemana nearly scored in the 61st minute but his right-footed shot from outside the box went too high.
Watch highlights of Kamaldeen Sulemana in the game against PSG in the post below:
Kamaldeen Sulemana vs PSG— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) October 3, 2021
And it was pure fire????????????????pic.twitter.com/YXrtLrbkPk
