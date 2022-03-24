13
MenuSports
Twi News

Watch highlights of new Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu

Elivis Owusu 796978 play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Elisha Owusu and Kudus Mohammed during Black Stars training

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gent midfielder, Elisha Owusu, has received his debut Black Stars call-up as he joins the squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The former FC Sochaux man has played 28 matches in all competitions so far for the Belgian top-flight side.

The 24-year-old is versatile. He started his career as a defensive midfielder but his abilities on the ball has seen in the play in the central midfield role, operating a bit in the attacking areas.

He is press resistant, strong, and has good feet, which makes him good with the ball and also reads the game well.

TWI NEWS

Elisha may get some minutes in under his belt in Ghana's game against Nigeria to exhibit his skills and what he can offer the team.

But until head coach, Otto Addo, hands him his moment, watch his highlights in the video below.



Also, watch the new episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun in the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP
Related Articles: