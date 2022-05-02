2
Watch highlights of the Black Maidens 7-0 win over Guinea in the FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers 

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: GNA

The Black Maidens of Ghana thrashed Guinea 7-0 in the second leg of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Black Maidens progress to the next round, 10-1 on aggregate, having dispatched their Guinean counterparts 3-1 in the first leg played in their backyard a fortnight ago.

A brace from Nancy Amoah, Constance Agyemang, and a goal each from Georgina Aoyem, Dejean Kubura, and Mary Amponsah were enough to eliminate Guinea from the qualifiers.

The result sends Ghana to the final round of the qualifiers, where they will play Morocco for a ticket to the final party.

Three African countries would represent the continent at the World Cup billed for India in October this year.

