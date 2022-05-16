Watch highlights of the bizarre game that got AshantiGold demoted to Division Two

Ashgold beat Inter Allies 7-0

Kwaku Frimpong banned from all football activities



GFA charge Kwaku Frimpong, son



In July 2021, AshantiGold thumped Inter Allies 7-0 in a matchday 32 fixture of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The game generated media discussions due to the manner in which the goals were scored.



Ashanti Gold SC led at the break by three goals through a brace from Isaac Opoku Agyemang and an equalizer from Amos Addai.

Later in the second half, Amos Addai netted his second in the 50th minute before Opoku Agyemang also found the back of the net to make it 5-0.



Hashmin Musah netted to ridiculous own goals to complete what was an extremely bizarre Premier League.



Hashmin Musah subsequently came out to confirm that he scored the own goals because he did not want the match-fixing to manifest.



The Ghana Football Association launched investigations into the matter and charged both clubs and some players for breaching some of its rules.



After nearly one year, the Ghana Football Association have released a statement in which Ashgold have been demoted to Division 2.

