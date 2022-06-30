Watch highlights of the launch of Kenpong Travel and Tours special 2022 FIFA World Cup offers

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Kenpong Travel and Tour announced its special packages for fans who wish to be part of the 2022 World Cup festival which will be held in Qatar in November.

The convivial yet brief event had in attendance officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, respected personalities from the offices of the President and Vice President, celebrated Ghanaian businessmen and some notable media personalities.



At the event, a five-member committee chaired by the Director of State Protocol, Philip Kofi Aning (aka Adorn), the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, CEO of the Ghana Digital Centre, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, Tamimu Issah of the Office of the Vice President and Kenpong who is the master brain behind the entire project.



The categories announced at the event which was EMCeed by the celebrated Kwame Sefa Kayi are: platinum, which is the highest, followed by gold, silver and bronze, with each category having a sub-category under it, which does not provide meals, making it a total of packages for fans to choose from at different rates.



Announcing the packages, Kenpong Travels said his outfit has taken its time and taken so much into consideration to announce a decent package for Ghanaians for a World Cup which has been labelled the most expensive in history, due to cost of accommodation and tickets.



Kenpong Traveks assured Ghanaian fans desirous of travelling to Qatar it will deliver an exciting and unforgettable World Cup experience.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, representing the Minister, said the Ministry was looking forward to about two thousand Ghanaians travelling to Qatar to root for the Black Stars.



Below is a breakdown of the 4 packages announced by Kenpong Travels



Platinum Category with feeling $10,610



*business class ticke



*single occupancy accommodation in 4 or 5 star Hotel



*3 category 1 tickets for Ghana matches



*covid test



*travel Insurance



*Medicals



*Police report



*Internal transport

Platinum category without feeding ($9,210)



GOLD CATEGORY - without feeding ($8020)



*economy class ticket



*single occupancy accommodation in 4 or 5 star Hotel



*3 category 1 tickets for Ghana matches



*covid test



*travel Insurance



*Medicals



*Police report



*Internal transport



Gold categorywithout feeding is $6620

SILVER CATEGORY - with feeding $6900



*economy class ticket



*double occupancy accommodation



*3 category 2 tickets for Ghana matches



*covid test



*travel Insurance



*Medicals



*Police report



*Internal transport



Silver category without feeding ($5,500)



BRONZE CATEGORY- with feeding ($6110)

*economy class ticket



*3-4 person occupancy accommodation



*3 category 3 tickets for Ghana matches



*covid test



*travel Insurance



*Medicals



*Police report



*Internal transport



Bronze category without feeding $4,710



