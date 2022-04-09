0
Menu
Sports

Watch hihglights of Hearts of Oak's new signing Samuel Inkoom

Video Archive
Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of Ghana international Samuel Inkoom on a season and a half deal.

Inkoom, 32, goes straight into the Phobians squad and will be available for selection on Sunday when the Rainbow Club take on Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The right-back spent a season (2008-2009) at Kotoko after joining from Sekondi Hasaacas.

He immediately joined Swiss giants FC Basel in 2009 after he helped the Ghana U20 side to become the first African side to win the FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt.

Watch highlights below

Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa
Government bringing back tollbooths but will automate them – Ken Agyapong
Why I am donating GH¢10,000 each to all 275 constituencies – Ken Agyapong
Prof. Adei wrongly claims corruption 'was worse under Mahama' per CPI data
Buried human skull, cat head exhumed from church altar at Kasoa
Meet Juliet Adubea, the mother of Felix Afena-Gyan
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Related Articles: