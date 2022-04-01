2
Watch hilarious video of Nigerian Arsenal fan lamenting Partey's goal against Super Eagles

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partey scores as Ghana edge Nigeria to qualify for World Cup

Ghana in Pot 4 of World Cup draw

Chaos rocks Nigeria-Ghana game

Thomas Partey may have lost some fans with his goal against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the final leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off.

The Arsenal midfielder fired home the much-needed away goal that confirmed Ghana’s participation at the tournament which will be held in November.

The shot though powerful, would have not have made the intended impact had the Nigeria goalie Francis Uzoho dealt with it effectively.

A Nigerian who doubles as Arsenal fan could not fathom how Partey who is yet to hit the back of the net with one of those long balls for Arsenal would do it against his country.

In a viral video, the Nigerian supporter lamented Partey’s goal and quizzed why he has not been doing same for Arsenal.

He then takes on goalkeeper Francis Uzoho who he thinks could have done better with goal Nigeria conceded.

The emotional Super Eagles fan however admits that he will support Ghana at the World Cup as the Black Stars performed better than the Nigerians.

Watch the video below

