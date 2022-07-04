1
Watch holidaying Real Madrid star boogie to Camidoh's 'sugarcane'

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Real Madrid player Eduardo Camavinga is on holidays to freshen up for the new league season.

He midfielder gave his TikTok followers a peek into how he was spending the holiday when he posted a video on his handle.

Camavinga's post to his over 11 million followers had attracted over 1.7 million views, about 273,000 likes and close to 3,000 comments at the time of filing this report.

The video showed him set up his phone on record before retreating a distance to dance to a song that was playing.

The song happened to be that of Afrobeats sensation, Camidoh. The footballer is seen twisting his hand on on side of his waist.

The song titled 'SUGARCANE,' which features Phantom, has dominated airplay for months raking in millions of views on YouTube and climbing to the top of charts locally and globally.

The official video has a touch of tenderness and sultry vibes for music lovers. It was directed by JWillz.



