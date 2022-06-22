Watch how Abedi Pele destroyed Nigeria in 1992 AFCON semi-final

Ivory Coast beat Ghana on penalties to win the 1992 AFCON

Abedi Pele wins 1992 AFCON best player



Rashidi Yekini wins 1992 AFCON top scorer



Abedi Pele's performance for the Black Stars in the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Nigeria is regarded as one of his best performances in the national colours.



The 1992 tournament was all about Abedi Pele, and he duly emerged as the best player at the end of the competition hosted by Senegal.



The three-time African footballer of the year dropped a masterclass in Ghana's 2-1 win against the Super Eagles to book a place in the final.

Abedi and Prince Polley were on the scoresheet as the Black Stars came back from a goal down to win the match.



The Super Eagles shot themselves into the lead through former Real Sociedad man Mutiu Adepoju in the 11th minute.



Abedi Pele pulled Ghana level in the dying embers of the first half with a beautiful header to ensure the Black Stars head into the tunnel on level pegging.



Eight minutes after recess, former Asante Kotoko forward Prince Polley put Ghana in front with a stunning first-time shot in the box.



Ghana progressed to the final but lost 11-10 on penalties to Ivory Coast.

Abedi Pele ended the tournament with three goals, finishing a goal behind top scorer Rashidi Yekini of Nigeria.



Watch Abedi Pele's performance as well as match highlights in the videos below











EE/BOG