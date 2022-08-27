3
Watch how Al Hilal thrashed Asante Kotoko 5-0 in preseason friendly

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have lost their second pre-season match in Sudan.

The club arrived in Sudan last weekend for the second phase of pre-season training ahead of the start of the 2022/23 football season.

Last Tuesday, Asante Kotoko played the first of four friendly matches to be played while on the trip.

In what was a game against Sudanese giants Al Hilal, the Porcupine Warriors lost 2-0 at the end of the 90 minutes.

Today, Asante Kotoko faced the same opponent in an attempt to get one over the team.

Unfortunately, the result has been worst at full-time. A top display from Al Hilal has seen the team whip the Ghana Premier League champions 5-0 at the end of the exercise.

After today, Asante Kotoko will play two additional friendly matches before returning to Ghana.

The next game will be against Simba SC from Tanzania on Sunday.

