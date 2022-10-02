20
Menu
Sports

Watch how Arsenal fans surrounded Partey’s car after scoring against Spurs

Thomas Partey Signing Boot Arsenal star, Thomas Partey | Photo by: Firma Stella

Sun, 2 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Staunch Arsenal fans surrounded Thomas Partey’s car to demonstrate their love for the Ghanaian after scoring in their 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby.

Thomas Partey scored a beautiful goal after he lashed home an inch-perfect curling effort from 25 yards out, 20 minutes into their game to put the Gunners on their way to victory.

Two other goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka sealed the win for the Gunners after Spurs were reduced to 10-men after Emerson Royal was sent off.

The goal was Partey’s first goal of the season for Arsenal.

Partey who was leaving the stadium after the game, had fans surround his car to give him a resounding applaud following his great performance in the game.

Despite being in his car, some fans tried to get pictures with the football star who is loved by the Gunners.

Watch video below



JNA/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up