Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan (Second from left)

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan was in Eswatini over the weekend for an exhibition game as part of efforts to grow the interest in football in the Southern African country.

Asamoah Gyan who was heavily mobbed by the fans in Eswatini scored as a second-half substitute in a match between African legends and Eswatini legends.



Eswatini legends won the match by 4-2 against the African legends.



The Ghanaian legend and his manager, Anim Addo after the game dressed as warriors to join their counterparts in the Reed Dance of the Kingdom of Eswatini to visit King Mswati III.



Asamoah Gyan joined the Reed Dance to celebrate the unique African Culture of Eswatini which dates back to 400 years ago.



He also presented a white jersey with his name and the number 3 boldly written at the back to King Mswati III and also added a copy of his book titled 'LeGyandary'.

Watch the video below as Asamoah Gyan and Anim Addo join the Reed Dance below:



