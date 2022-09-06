10
MenuSports
Twi News

Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King

Watch How Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo Dressed As Warriors To Celebrate Eswatini King play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan (Second from left)

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan was in Eswatini over the weekend for an exhibition game as part of efforts to grow the interest in football in the Southern African country.

Asamoah Gyan who was heavily mobbed by the fans in Eswatini scored as a second-half substitute in a match between African legends and Eswatini legends.

Eswatini legends won the match by 4-2 against the African legends.

The Ghanaian legend and his manager, Anim Addo after the game dressed as warriors to join their counterparts in the Reed Dance of the Kingdom of Eswatini to visit King Mswati III.

Asamoah Gyan joined the Reed Dance to celebrate the unique African Culture of Eswatini which dates back to 400 years ago.

He also presented a white jersey with his name and the number 3 boldly written at the back to King Mswati III and also added a copy of his book titled 'LeGyandary'.

Watch the video below as Asamoah Gyan and Anim Addo join the Reed Dance below:

TWI NEWS

Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG
Related Articles: