Watch how Asamoah Gyan was mobbed by football fans in Eswatini

Asamoah Gyan Action Man Ghanaian football star, Asamoah Gyan

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan was mobbed by football fans in Eswatini after playing a ceremonial match on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Fans who came to watch the match took turns taking pictures with the Ghanaian football star.

Asamoah Gyan played on the side of African Legends as they lost 4-2 to Eswatini legends.

The Black Stars captain came on as a substitute in the match and was able to make a difference despite playing a few minutes in the match. Asamoah Gyan scored a penalty in the match for the African legends to get their second consolation.

Former Eswatini player Siza Dlamini scored a hat-trick, with Sibusiso 'Spoko' Dlamini also adding his name to the scoring sheet.

The ex-Sunderland player who has been working on getting in shape after declaring his desire to play for the Black Stars at the World Cup appeared to have shredded some weight.

