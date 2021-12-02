Watch how Asante Kotoko initiated new Cameroonian striker Franck Etouga Mbella

Franck Etouga Mbella joins Asante Kotoko from AS Fortuna
Mbella has signed a three-year contract with Asante Kotoko
Georges Rodrigue Mfegue Omgba joins Kotoko
Cameroonian striker, Franck Etouga Mbella Thiery has been officially initiated by his teammates as an Asante Kotoko player.
Franck Etouga Mbella Thiery joined the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season from AS Fortuna of Cameroon.
Under the stewardship of Nana Yaw Amponsah as the CEO of Asante Kotoko, new players are required, as part of the initiation process into the playing body, to either sing or dance in the presence of their teammates.
Etouga took over the dance floor as part of the initiation process as youngster Isaac Oppong failed to exhibit better dance moves.
Watch Etouga Mbella’s dance moves in the post below:
