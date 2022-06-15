Watch how Asante Kotoko paraded GPL trophy on the streets of Kumasi

Kotoko crowned 2021/2022 GPL champions

Etouga’s agent arrives in Ghana amid transfer speculations



Kotoko visit Otumfuo



It was a day filled with joy and an opportunity for most Asante Kotoko players to connect with the people of Kumasi after ending the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League successfully as champions.



Being the first of its kind, the management of Asante Kotoko together with the technical team and the playing body thronged the principal streets of Kumasi to show their Ghana Premier League trophy for their fans to have a view of what it looks like.



Just like it is done in Europe and other part of the world when the team parades their trophies in an open-top-bus to celebrate with their fans, Asante Kotoko became the first Ghanaian club to do it in our part of the world on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The celebration also gave some of the players an opportunity to explore other talents as striker Franck Etouga Mbella mounted the microphone to exhibit his singing prowess.



As the vehicle marches through the various streets of Kumasi, Etouga who has become the poster boy for the club found a way of endearing himself more to the fans of the club by signing the anthem of the Asante Kotoko composed by the veteran Path Thomas.



Before this parade, the management and playing body visited the owner of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Menhyia Palace on Monday, June 13, 2022, to present the trophy to the Kingdom.



Watch how Asante Kotoko paraded the trophy in Kumasi in the video below:



