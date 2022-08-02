Watch how Azamati, Sarfo-Antwi's made it to semi-final of 100m of 2022 Commonwealth Games

16
Sarfo Antwi Azamati Sean Sarfo-Antwi and Benjamin Azamati

Watch how Benjamin Azamati, Sean Sarfo-Antwi's made it to semi-final of 100m of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Ghanaian sprinters, Benjamin Azamati and Sean Sarfo-Antwi have qualified for the semi-final of the men's 100 metres race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Azamati finished first in Heat 7 with a time of 10.19 sub-seconds to advance to the semis in the Men’s 100m race.

Sean Sarfo-Antwi came 4th in Heat 10 to qualify with a time of 10.33 sub-seconds to qualify for the semis in the Men’s 100m dash.

Azamati’s time of 10.19 sub-seconds was below what he did at the 2022 World Athletics Championships where he finished the heats at a time of 10.189 sub-seconds and still failed to progress to the next round.

Sean Sarfo-Antwi’s previous time stood at 10.28 and performed below that mark in the men's 100 metres Heats at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Azam and Sarfo-Antwi would come up in the Semi-finals on Wednesday, August 3rd where they would face some of the finest athletes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Watch Benjamin Azamati and Sean Sarfo-Antwi’s performance below





JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
