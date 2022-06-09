3
Menu
Sports

Watch how Black Stars players celebrated Otto Addo on his birthday

Video Archive
Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA appoint Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

Ghana eliminate Nigeria from 2022 World Cup playoffs

Black Stars coach Otto Addo turns 46

Black Stars players have celebrated head coach, Otto Addo on his 46th birthday as they prepare to face Japan in Kirin Cup.

The team is currently in Japan to participate in the four nations which will commence on Friday, June 10, 2022.

In a video posted by a Ghanaian journalist, Sheikh Tophic Sienu, who is with the team in Kobe, Otto was presented with a cake during the team's breakfast as the players applauded and cheered him with a birthday song.

The former Black Stars winger was born in Hamburg on June 9, 1975. He grew up in Germany and spent all his football career there, playing for six different German clubs.

He played for the Black Stars at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He spent seven years at the Black Stars and was capped 15 times.

Otto Addo landed the Black Star head coach role on an interim basis in March 2022. He became the first Ghanaian to qualify Ghana for the World Cup as a player and as a coach after eliminating Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Ex-gratia is a lexicon not in the Constitution' – Inusah Fuseini
Nii Lante Vanderpuye dares Odoi Kwao family
Catholic Priest suspended for refusing transfer, establishing 'prayer camp'
Gideon Mensah leaves Black Stars camp in Japan
5 cases of monkeypox recorded in Ghana
Peace FM's DKY, Yaw Kesseh make wild allegations over Jojo Wollacott selection
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Related Articles: