Watch how Black Stars striker Emmanuel Boateng led praise and worship in Church

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emmanuel Boateng scores hattrick against Barcelona

Boateng adores God in church

Emmanuel Boateng makes Black Stars appearance

Black Stars striker, Emmanuel Boateng, wowed fans over the weekend after posting a video of himself leading the congregation at his church to worship God.

Emmanuel Boateng, who wore light-blue African prints with a pair of sandals, showed in the less than two minutes he uploaded on his Twitter page that he has other talents aside from being a footballer.

The 26-year-old striker adored and thanked God for what he has done in his life throughout his career.

"IN EVERYTHING GIVE THANKS; FOR THIS IS THE WILL OF GOD IN CHRIST JESUS CONCERNING YOU???????? 1 Thessalonians 5:18," Emmanuel Boateng posted the video on Twitter with this caption.

Emmanuel Boateng first caught the attention of Ghanaians after scoring a hattrick against giant FC Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga while playing for Levante.

He has made six appearances for the Black Stars and scored a goal after getting his first call-up in 2018.



