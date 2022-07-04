Watch how Black Stars striker Emmanuel Boateng led praise and worship in Church

Emmanuel Boateng scores hattrick against Barcelona

Boateng adores God in church



Emmanuel Boateng makes Black Stars appearance



Black Stars striker, Emmanuel Boateng, wowed fans over the weekend after posting a video of himself leading the congregation at his church to worship God.



Emmanuel Boateng, who wore light-blue African prints with a pair of sandals, showed in the less than two minutes he uploaded on his Twitter page that he has other talents aside from being a footballer.



The 26-year-old striker adored and thanked God for what he has done in his life throughout his career.

"IN EVERYTHING GIVE THANKS; FOR THIS IS THE WILL OF GOD IN CHRIST JESUS CONCERNING YOU???????? 1 Thessalonians 5:18," Emmanuel Boateng posted the video on Twitter with this caption.



Emmanuel Boateng first caught the attention of Ghanaians after scoring a hattrick against giant FC Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga while playing for Levante.



He has made six appearances for the Black Stars and scored a goal after getting his first call-up in 2018.







