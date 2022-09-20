Watch how Brazil players arrived in camp ahead of Ghana friendly

Brazil have a full house after all 26 invited players for the international friendlies arrived on Monday, September 20, 2022, at the team's base in France.

Head coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, commonly known as Tite welcomed his players who turned up in flashy style, making their fashion sense noticed.



The Selecaos will face Ghana on Friday, September 23, in France before playing Tunisia on September 27 to wrap up the international break.



They held their first training in the evening as they prepare for their pre-World Cup test.



The mood in the camp appears to be positive as the players were filled with smiles during their session.



Unlike Brazil, 24 players have reported to Black Stars camp with four more expected to join. Ghana also held their first training on Monday in preparation for the game on Friday.



Watch how Brazil players arrived in camp in a resounding manner





EE/KPE