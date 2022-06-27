0
Watch how Caleb Amankwah scored a spectacular goal for Hearts against Bechem United

Accra Hearts Of Oak Are Champions Of The FA Cup Accra Hearts of Oak are champions of the FA Cup

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah scored a nice goal to get the equalizer for Hearts of Oak against Bechem United in the final of the MTN FA Cup.

The Phobians had gone down early in the game through Emmanuel Avoryno who scored the opening goal of the game for Bechem United.

Caleb Amankwah equalized with a volley for Hearts of Oak with just a few minutes to end the first half.

Watch the goal below:

