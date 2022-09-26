1
Menu
Sports

Watch how Delay used Van Dijk, Modric, Benzema in the intro of her interview NSMQ mistress

Video Archive
Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aside from her hard-punching questions and sometimes controversial questions, Delay’s ability to weave words together by employing various literary devices is one of the reasons many are keen followers of her show.

Her ability to use to perfection simile, metaphor and others to either shade her critics or establish her dominance as the ‘queen’ of talk shows in the country has not gone unnoticed.

The latest episode in which Delay displayed her dexterity in both the Twi language and football is her recent interview with the Dean of the Engineering Department of the University of Ghana, Professor Elsie Kaufmann.

In her intro, Delay delivered a number of ‘rap punches’ using Liverpool’s Van Dijk and Real Madrid duo Modric and Benzema.

She boasted that she defends her title like Van Dijk does for Liverpool, spreads her words and interviews like Modric spreads passes for his Real Madrid teammates and consistently produces great content like Benzema does on a consistent basis for Real Madrid and France.

The interview with the highly-revered Prof Kaufmann covered the areas of academia, education in the country and her personal life.

Prof Kaufmann maintained that discipline was one of the reasons behind her success and that she does not shy away from correcting her students where necessary.

Prof Kaufmann also opened up about her personal life, indicating her willingness to marry again when she finds the ‘right’ person.



KPE/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players