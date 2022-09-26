Watch how Delay used Van Dijk, Modric, Benzema in the intro of her interview NSMQ mistress

Aside from her hard-punching questions and sometimes controversial questions, Delay’s ability to weave words together by employing various literary devices is one of the reasons many are keen followers of her show.

Her ability to use to perfection simile, metaphor and others to either shade her critics or establish her dominance as the ‘queen’ of talk shows in the country has not gone unnoticed.



The latest episode in which Delay displayed her dexterity in both the Twi language and football is her recent interview with the Dean of the Engineering Department of the University of Ghana, Professor Elsie Kaufmann.



In her intro, Delay delivered a number of ‘rap punches’ using Liverpool’s Van Dijk and Real Madrid duo Modric and Benzema.



She boasted that she defends her title like Van Dijk does for Liverpool, spreads her words and interviews like Modric spreads passes for his Real Madrid teammates and consistently produces great content like Benzema does on a consistent basis for Real Madrid and France.



The interview with the highly-revered Prof Kaufmann covered the areas of academia, education in the country and her personal life.

Prof Kaufmann maintained that discipline was one of the reasons behind her success and that she does not shy away from correcting her students where necessary.



Prof Kaufmann also opened up about her personal life, indicating her willingness to marry again when she finds the ‘right’ person.







