Watch how Fulham fans stormed Craven Cottage to celebrate legend Dennis Odoi

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Fans of newly-promoted English Premier League side Fulham stormed onto the Craven Cottage pitch to honour Black Stars defender Dennis Odoi.

Dennis Odoi left the club in January to join Club Brugge without getting a proper farewell.

However, at the coronation of the English Championship winners on Monday night, the 33-year-old was deservedly celebrated for his services to the club as fans sang and chanted his name.

Dennis Odoi was also presented with the Forever Fulham award and a medal for playing a part of the season before his departure.

"It's very nice. Obviously, I didn't expect to leave and it all happened quickly. I didn't have a chance to say goodbye so when I saw people say they are playing on Monday, I decided to come," he said.

Odoi made 177 appearances for the club, helping them to three promotions.

The Belgium-born Ghanaian played a major role as the Black Stars earned a return to the FIFA World Cup, starring in the playoff against Nigeria.

