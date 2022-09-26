0
Watch how Ghanaians welcomed Black Stars players in Spain

Mon, 26 Sep 2022

Ghanaians in Spain gave the Black Stars a resounding welcome at the airport after the team arrived for their game against Nicaragua.

The Black Stars departed France to Spain to prepare for their final game of the international break on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The team had a successful recovery training before they departed France to Spain on Saturday. They held their first training ahead of the game on Sunday.

Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and are looking to right the wrong in their next game against Nicaragua in Spain.

The Black Stars are on a four-match winless run and would want to end the poor streak against Nicaragua at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco.

The match comes off on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 18:00 GMT kick-off time.

