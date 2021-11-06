Watch how Hasaacas Ladies defeated Malabo Kings 3-1 in CAFWCL

Hasaacas Ladies beat Equatoguinean side Malabo King 3-1 on Friday, November 5, 2021, in their TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League opener.
The match was played at 30 June Stadium in Cairo.
Midfielder Evelyn Badu grabbed the headlines with a brace for the Ghanaian champions.
Her opener was in the 12th minute when she latched home a low grounder.
Five minutes from time, Pepertual Agyekum doubled their Hasaacas Ladies when her in-swinging corner kick from the right landed inside the net.
On the 90th minute mark, Drepoba Gbogou pulled one back for Malabo Kings after Grace Banwaa failed to deal with a cross.
But Badu struck in the third goal in the 92nd minute with a fine finish.
Hasaacas Ladies moved topped of the table in Group A ahead of Egyptian side Wadi Degla who beat AS Mande 3-1.
Watch the highlights in the post below:
What. A. Goal! ????— #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL (@CAFwomen) November 5, 2021
Badu drilling it into the bottom corner for @HasaacasLadies! ☄️#TotalEnergiesCAFWCL | #ItsTimeItsNow pic.twitter.com/VEiUiA49xL
Also, watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:
- CAF Women’s Champions League: Hasaacas Ladies make winning start
- CAF WCL: Badu bags brace as Hasaacas Ladies put three past Malabo Kings
- Hassacas Ladies sets sight on exceling at CAF Champions League
- Hasaacas' incredible journey from Ghana's Western Region to TotalEnergies CAF WCL
- 10 things to know about Hearts of Oak’s opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup
- Read all related articles