Watch how Hasaacas Ladies defeated Malabo Kings 3-1 in CAFWCL

Hasaacas Ladies beat Equatoguinean side Malabo King 3-1 on Friday, November 5, 2021, in their TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League opener.

The match was played at 30 June Stadium in Cairo.



Midfielder Evelyn Badu grabbed the headlines with a brace for the Ghanaian champions.



Her opener was in the 12th minute when she latched home a low grounder.



Five minutes from time, Pepertual Agyekum doubled their Hasaacas Ladies when her in-swinging corner kick from the right landed inside the net.



On the 90th minute mark, Drepoba Gbogou pulled one back for Malabo Kings after Grace Banwaa failed to deal with a cross.

But Badu struck in the third goal in the 92nd minute with a fine finish.



Hasaacas Ladies moved topped of the table in Group A ahead of Egyptian side Wadi Degla who beat AS Mande 3-1.



Watch the highlights in the post below:





Also, watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:







