Watch how Hearts of Oak fans celebrated Kotoko’s defeat to Kadiogo

Hearts of Oak supporters happily celebrated FC Kadiogo’s win over their rivals, Asante Kotoko in the CAF Champions League.
The Burkinabe club defeated Asante Kotoko by 3-1 on penalties to knock out the Ghana Premier League champions out of the CAF Champions League.
The Porcupine Warriors came into the match with a one-goal advantage from the first leg thanks to a goal from Isaac Oppong.
Unfortunately, in the second leg played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kotoko succumbed to a 1-0 defeat which led to penalty shootouts where the Porcupine Warriors bowed out of the competition as they lost the penalty shootouts by 3-1 to Kadiogo.
Although fans of Kotoko were in agony at the Baba Yara Stadium, Hearts of Oak fans were rather a in jubilation mood at the Accra Sports Stadium after they heard of Kotoko’s elimination from the CAF Champions League.
The Phobians were unconcerned despite drawing 1-1 to Great Olympics instead they were elated that their rivals had fallen.
Watch video of Hearts of Oak fans celebrating Kotoko’s defeat below
