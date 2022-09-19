6
Watch how Hearts of Oak fans celebrated Kotoko’s defeat to Kadiogo

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak supporters happily celebrated FC Kadiogo’s win over their rivals, Asante Kotoko in the CAF Champions League.

The Burkinabe club defeated Asante Kotoko by 3-1 on penalties to knock out the Ghana Premier League champions out of the CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors came into the match with a one-goal advantage from the first leg thanks to a goal from Isaac Oppong.

Unfortunately, in the second leg played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kotoko succumbed to a 1-0 defeat which led to penalty shootouts where the Porcupine Warriors bowed out of the competition as they lost the penalty shootouts by 3-1 to Kadiogo.

Although fans of Kotoko were in agony at the Baba Yara Stadium, Hearts of Oak fans were rather a in jubilation mood at the Accra Sports Stadium after they heard of Kotoko’s elimination from the CAF Champions League.

The Phobians were unconcerned despite drawing 1-1 to Great Olympics instead they were elated that their rivals had fallen.

Watch video of Hearts of Oak fans celebrating Kotoko’s defeat below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
