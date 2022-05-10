2
Menu
Sports

Watch how Hearts of Oak players cruised in their own cars to training

Video Archive
Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak to face Dreams FC in FA Cup

Hearts of Oak eye GPL top 4

Hearts of Oak aim at competing in Africa

Accra Hearts of Oak players put their flashy cars on display during their training session at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park in Accra on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Although some players and technical members joined the team’s bus to training, some players decided to cruise in their own cars to training.

Since the arrival of some star players like Sulley Muntari, Samuel Inkoon Galdson Awako and a few others, the team has witnessed a change in how players show up for training.

Players who have the luxury of riding their hown cars at Hearts of Oak include, Daniel Barnieh, Kofi Kodzi, Richard Attah, Patrick Razak and a few others.

Although the Phobians are not in contention to win the league this season, management of the club seems to have done a good job with no issues of player remuneration reports in the media, unlike in previous times.

Watch video of how Hearts of Oak players turned up at training



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hideout of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at Karimenga left in ruins
‘I sat up when my child told me she did not ask to be born’ – Former Minister
Hopeson Adorye touts Alan Kyerematen for NPP flagbearer
Social media users react to viral video of Partey and new lady
Social media users react to viral video of Partey and new lady
Freedom of speech flourished under Mahama - Bobie Ansah writes to BBC
Methodist Church must dissociate itself from anti-Mahama comment – Agbodza
Baba Rahman delivers emotional goodbye message to Reading fans
Chris Hughton reveals secret behind his success
Former Methodist Bishop 'attacks' Mahama again
Related Articles: