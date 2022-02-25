Watch how Hearts of Oak players ponded 'birthday boy' Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu celebrates 36th birthday
Hearts of Oak players pond Samuel Boadu on his birthday
Hearts of Oak celebrate head coach Samuel Boadu on his birthday
Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu celebrated his 36th birthday on Thursday, February 20, 2022.
The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League best coach was born on February 24, 1986 in Tepa, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti regional capital.
Boadu was heavily ponded by his players and members of the technical team during their Thursday training session with water and the birthday cake that was presented for the celebrations.
Caleb Amankwa, Robert Addo Sowah, and Isaac Mensah were the first three players who lead the ponding per the viral video sighted by GhanaWeb.
Samuel Boadu kept calm and succumb to the tradition of ponding birthday celebrants in Ghana but had to seek cover when he felt that he had received enough.
Samuel Boadu became a cult hero for the Phobians after ending their 10-year wait for a trophy in the 2020/2021 Ghana football season.
He ended Accra Hearts of Oak's trophyless jinx in grand style by winning the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, and the Super Cup to complete the local treble.
Watch how Accra Hearts of Oak players celebrated Boadu’s birthday in the post below:
