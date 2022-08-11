0
Watch how Imoro Ibrahim bid farewell to Kotoko teammates after joining Al Hilal

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Imoro Ibrahim

Thu, 11 Aug 2022

Ghanaian defender, Imoro Ibrahim was spotted in the camp of Asante Kotoko as he bid farewell to his former teammates and the technical team before leaving for Sudan to begin his new career with Al Hilal.

Imoro Ibrahim after playing an integral role in Asante Kotoko's title-winning team left the Porcupine Warriors to join Al Hilal of Sudan in a deal worth US$150,000.

The 22-year-old left-back scored two goals and provided 8 assists in 28 appearances in 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season to help Asante Kotoko win their 23rd league title.

He was part of the Black Galaxies team that eliminated Benin in the preliminary round of the CHAN 2022 qualifications.

Imoro has made only one appearance for the Black Stars and hasn't been part of tam again after the exit of coach CK Akonnor.

Watch Imoro's farewell video in the post below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
