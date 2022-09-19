Watch how Kotoko fans booed and chased team bus out of Baba Yara Stadium after Kadiogo defeat

Asante Kotoko fans vented their rage on the players, booing them and chasing them out of the Baba Yara Stadium following the club's shocking exit from the CAF Champions League.

Kotoko exited the preliminary round after losing on penalties to RC Kadiogo. Kotoko, who won the first leg 1-0, lost the second leg 1-0 at home and was eliminated from the competition after a 3-1 loss on penalties.



After the match, the fans booed the players as they boarded their bus to leave the stadium, expressing their disappointment and frustration. They followed the team bus as it exited the stadium, hurling insults at the players.



In the game, Kadiogo equalised on aggregate with a stunning free-kick in the first few minutes.



The visitors held on to the lead until the final seconds to force a penalty shootout, which they won. After advancing, the Burkinabe team will face AS Vita Club in a playoff for a place in the group stage.



