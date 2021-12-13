Watch how Kotoko officials joined Otumfuo to mark last Akwasidae of the year

Asante Kotoko played no game over the weekend

On a weekend that both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak were not involved in the Ghana Premier League games, the Porcupine Warriors stole the show at the last Akwasidae festival at the Manhyia Palace on Sunday, December 13, 2021.



Both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak were not in action because the super clash between the two clubs was postponed because of the Phobians’ trip to Algeria for the CAF Confederation Cup game against JS Saoura.



The Porcupine Warriors seized the opportunity to pay homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to commemorate the last Akwasidae of the year 2021 at the Manhyia Palace.



Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah led his management team who were nicely dressed in their Asante Kente cloth for the convivial event.

Head coach of the club, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, captain Ishmael Ganiyu and other first-team players were also part of the delegation to the palace.



The playing body appeared at the durbar grounds in their all-black suits with the Asante Kotoko logo nicely and boldly attached to the pocket.



The Akwasidae festival is celebrated on the first Sunday after every 40 days on the Asante calendar for people in the Kingdom to pay homage to their Lord and King.



