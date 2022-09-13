0
Menu
Sports

Watch how Manchester United legend Patrice Evra arrived in Ghana

Video Archive
Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra was given a rousing welcome after he touched down in Ghana on Monday night, September 12, 2022.

Manchester United Supporters Union of Ghana gave their former left-back a memorable welcome at the Kotoka International Airport with singing and dancing.

Evra who was amazed by the fans took pictures with the fans before leaving the airport for his hotel.

The former France international is expected to tour parts of Ghana as part of his four days stay in the Motherland.

The ex-French international spent eight years at Manchester United, where he developed a good partnership with five-time World best player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The left-back won 14 titles with Manchester United before joining Juventus, where he also scooped five titles.

Watch video below



Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service