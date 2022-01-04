Watch how Medeama players bid farewell to Justice Blay after their game against Ashantigold

Justice Blay will join Asante Kotoko in the second transfer window

He returns to Kumasi as a free agent from Medeama



Asante Kotoko are on top of the GPL



Medeama SC players gave a guard of honour to teammate Justice Blay at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium as the latter’s contract with the Mauve and Yellow comes to an end.



Justice Blay played his last game for the Tarkwa-based club as Medeama defeated Ashantigold by a lone goal in Obuasi on matchday 11 of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



According to reports, the defensive midfielder has already agreed on personal terms to re-join giants Asante Kotoko SC when the next transfer window opens.

Blay played for the Porcupine Warriors on a season-long loan from July 2019 to June 2020 where he became fans favourite following an outstanding spell.



Kotoko couldn't reach an agreement with Medeama for the permanent signing of the player hence his return to the Tarkwa based club.



Watch the video below as Medeama players bid farewell to Justice Blay:



