Watch how Memphis Depay arrived in Ghana for his summer holidays

FC Barcelona striker, Memphis Depay has arrived in Ghana to enjoy his summer holidays after a long 2021/2022 European football season.



The former Olympique Lyonnais striker who was born to a Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay, and Dutch mother, Cora Schensema has been spending his summer holidays in Ghana for the past couple of years.

Depay in one of his previous visits donated sporting equipment such as footballs, jerseys, shin guards, football boots, trophies, and Goalball equipment to the Cape Coast Deaf and Blind school.



The player in a video sighted by GhanaWeb was spotted at the arrival hall of the Kotoka International Airpot as he was welcome by veteran sports journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and a group of traditional dancers.



Memphis Depay was eligible to play for the Black Stars but opted to play for the Dutch national team.



