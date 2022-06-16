4
Menu
Sports

Watch how Memphis Depay arrived in Ghana for his summer holidays

Barcelona Striker, Memphis Depay Barcelona striker, Memphis Depay

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Memphis Depay signs for Barcelona

Memphis Depay donates Cape Coast Deaf and Blind school

Ghana lose Depay to Dutch national team

FC Barcelona striker, Memphis Depay has arrived in Ghana to enjoy his summer holidays after a long 2021/2022 European football season.

The former Olympique Lyonnais striker who was born to a Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay, and Dutch mother, Cora Schensema has been spending his summer holidays in Ghana for the past couple of years.

Depay in one of his previous visits donated sporting equipment such as footballs, jerseys, shin guards, football boots, trophies, and Goalball equipment to the Cape Coast Deaf and Blind school.

The player in a video sighted by GhanaWeb was spotted at the arrival hall of the Kotoka International Airpot as he was welcome by veteran sports journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and a group of traditional dancers.

Memphis Depay was eligible to play for the Black Stars but opted to play for the Dutch national team.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Related Articles: