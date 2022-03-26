16
Menu
Sports

Watch how Nigeria's penalty against Ghana was disallowed

Ghnaija VAR.png Referee Redouane Jiyed checking the VAR

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana draw goalless against Nigeria

Super Eagles bitter about penalty decision

Super Eagles to host Ghana in Abuja

Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed overturned a penalty decision he awarded to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their game against the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

Black Stars midfielder Baba Iddrisu touched the ball with his hand in the box after the Super Eagles attackers mounted pressure on him.

Referee Redouane Jiyed quickly moved to the spot to award a penalty to Nigeria.

However, the referee took a look at the incident from the Video Assistant Referee after which he overturned the decision. He then awarded Ghana a free-kick.

Video playback of the incident showed that Nigerian attacker, Kelechi Iheanacho brought down Baba Iddrisu in the box before the Ghanaian handled the ball with his hand.

Watch the penalty incident below.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist
What a talent – BBC’s John Bennet praises Mohammed Kudus for performance against Nigeria
How Black Stars players were rated against the Super Eagles
These 6 SHSs have produced 50% of students at UG Medical School in 8 years
Otto Addo defends hardworking Jordan Ayew
Kwabena Agyapong recounts last moments with his dad
Kevin Taylor ‘advises’ Ken Agyapong over dismissed suit
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Related Articles: