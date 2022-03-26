Watch how Nigeria's penalty against Ghana was disallowed

Referee Redouane Jiyed checking the VAR

Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed overturned a penalty decision he awarded to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their game against the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



Black Stars midfielder Baba Iddrisu touched the ball with his hand in the box after the Super Eagles attackers mounted pressure on him.



Referee Redouane Jiyed quickly moved to the spot to award a penalty to Nigeria.

However, the referee took a look at the incident from the Video Assistant Referee after which he overturned the decision. He then awarded Ghana a free-kick.



Video playback of the incident showed that Nigerian attacker, Kelechi Iheanacho brought down Baba Iddrisu in the box before the Ghanaian handled the ball with his hand.



Watch the penalty incident below.







