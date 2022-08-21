Watch how Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua again in a tight fight in Saudi Arabia

Nigerian British-born boxing star, Anthony Joshua lost his rematch with Ukrainian boxer, Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia failing to reclaim his unified heavyweight titles.

Joshua lost the bout via split decision as Usyk took his record to 20 wins from 20 bouts.



The Briton who showed much improvement in the close contest had one judge score 115-113 in favour of him while the remaining two scored 115-113 and 116-112 for Usyk.



The bout saw good exchanges between the two boxers who carried the excitement through the 12 rounds.



After Usyk was announced the winner, Joshua picked up the titles and dropped them before furiously storming out of the ring. He later had a change of heart and returned to give a speech, acknowledging the brilliance of Oleksandr Usyk.

Watch the highlights below







EE/BB