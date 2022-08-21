9
Menu
Sports

Watch how Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua again in a tight fight in Saudi Arabia

Video Archive
Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian British-born boxing star, Anthony Joshua lost his rematch with Ukrainian boxer, Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia failing to reclaim his unified heavyweight titles.

Joshua lost the bout via split decision as Usyk took his record to 20 wins from 20 bouts.

The Briton who showed much improvement in the close contest had one judge score 115-113 in favour of him while the remaining two scored 115-113 and 116-112 for Usyk.

The bout saw good exchanges between the two boxers who carried the excitement through the 12 rounds.

After Usyk was announced the winner, Joshua picked up the titles and dropped them before furiously storming out of the ring. He later had a change of heart and returned to give a speech, acknowledging the brilliance of Oleksandr Usyk.

Watch the highlights below



EE/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper