Watch how 'Right to Dream Academy' boys celebrated Kudus' strike against Liverpool

Mohammed Kudus' goal against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League fixture of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, was celebrated for its quality by pundits including Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

For Ajax fans, it was a good run for their young and promising player who had scored in his fourth consecutive game.



For Black Stars fans, it was a good run of form for Kudus ahead of international friendlies and the World Cup proper.



But also in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan, there were a group of young boys who celebrated Kudus' equalizer for the pride of it.



They were students of the Right To Dream academy. They were simply celebrating exploits of an alumni.

The boys are seen running around and jumping in a hall where the game is being beamed on a large screen TV on a wall. Some stand on the tables as they celebrated Kudus' strike.



Kudus' goal cancelled out a lead by Mohammed Salah. Unfortunately, Kudus was substituted with Liverpool clinching a late winner via a Joel Matip header.



Watch the video of the happy Right to Dream boys:



