Watch how Tariq Lamptey announced his nationality switch to Ghana

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

British born-Ghanaian, Tariq Lamptey has officially announced his nationality switch to Ghana, which he completed a few months ago.

The Brighton and Hove Albion player was spotted wearing Black Stars kit in a video shot at the American Express Stadium and released on Tuesday, September 7, 2022, with the captioned at the end reading "Grateful and blessed, God guide me!"

The video comes after his selection to the latest Black Stars squad for the September International break, which was announced on Tuesday.

Lamptey is one of five debutants named in Otto Addo's squad for the September friendlies. He could make his debut against Brazil or Nicaragua.

Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The called-up players include:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.

Wingers: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo

Strikers: Inaki Williams, Benjamin Tetteh, Felix Afena-Gyan

Watch the full video



