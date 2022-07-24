Watch how Team Ghana fared in the 4x100m relay at World Athletics Championship

Team Ghana miss out on medal in 4x100m final

Team Ghana finished fifth in the final of the men's 4x100m relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon.



The Ghanaian quartet chalked a time of 38.07 behind the top three teams, Canada, the United States and Great Britain in that order. The fourth team was Jamaica.



The Team Ghana quartet included Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Oduro-Manu and Joseph Paul Amoah.

They were stationed on the eighth lane and had a seamless change of batons throughout the race.



Ghana secured an automatic qualifying position to the final thanks to Joseph Paul Amoah's outstanding finish, clocking 8.22 seconds in the semi final relay.



Amoah's 8.22 seconds was the best individual time among the heats.



Watch how the race went below:



