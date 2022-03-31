2
Watch how Wollacott, Partey, Jordan were hailed during meeting with President Akufo-Addo

Wollacott 9786756 Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup

Nana Akufo-Addo meets Black Stars players after World Cup qualification

Ghanaians hail Black Stars after Nigeria victory

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo met the Black Stars players and the technical team on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, to congratulate them after qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In the meeting at the presidency, Jubilee House, Jojo Wollacott, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, and Kudus Mohammed got roaring applause for their enormous contribution to the qualification.

During the meeting which was characterised by speeches by the Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, Ghana FA president, Kurt Okraku, Sports Minister, Mustapha Usif, and the president himself, the players were made to introduce themselves.

All the players were given warm cheers after introducing mentioning their names and the clubs they play for.

But for Partey, Jordan, Kudus, and especially Wollacott, their cheers and applause were piercing.

Ghana qualified for the World Cup following a valuable one-all with Nigeria in Abuja, having drawn the first leg scoreless.

The West African nation is in pot four for the draw that is set for Friday, April 2022.

Watch the president's meeting with the Black Stars via the video below from minutes 42:00

