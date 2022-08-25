Watch how 'classy' Sadio Mane assisted a referee to disallow his goal in Bayern win

Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane showed a class act by assisting the referee to disallow a goal he scored in Bayern's 7-0 win over Bochum on matchday three of the German 2022/2023 Bundesliga.

Mane unintentionally scored with his hand in a circumstance the referee would have struggled to make the right call, and would not have bothered to consult VAR, because it looked like a clean goal from a rebound.



However, immediately after the ball went in, Mane looked at the referee and signalled to him that the ball struck his hand before going, hence, the goal should not stand.



Following Mane's gesture, the goal was reviewed and subsequently disallowed.



Nonetheless, the Senegal skipper went on to hit a brace as Bayern recorded a big win on the road.

Sadio Mane's tally now stands at three goals in three games, tying him with teammate Jamal Musiala and Mainz 05 forward Karim Onisiwo on the top scorers' chart.



EE/KPE