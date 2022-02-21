Watch how fans left in disappointment after Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 with Asante Kotoko

Accra Hearts of Oak draw 0-0 with Asante Kotoko

Samuel Boadu laments missed chance against Kotoko



Prosper Ogum says Hearts of Oak played their first game against Kotoko



Fans were left with disappointment at the Accra Sports Stadium after the Ghana Premier League Super Clash on Sunday, February 20, 2022, ended goalless.



The 2021/2022 outstanding matchday seven fixture between rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko ended without a goal with many missed chances occurring in the game.



Fans of both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko who had to pay a minimum of GH₵50 before getting entry to watch the game left the stadium on Sunday without the satisfaction of goals.

Accra Hearts of Oak fans especially complained about the efficiencies of their attackers to punish the Porcupine Warriors with the numerous chances they created in the game.



Many of the disappointed Hearts of Oak fans blamed Kojo Obeng Jnr for failing to score after coming face-to-face with Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad.



Asante Kotoko still maintain their 12 points gap between Hearts of Oak after picking up a point at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash.



Watch the video below as the fans left the Accra Sports Stadium after the Super Clash ended goalless:



