Watch how ‘injured’ Thomas Partey arrived for Arsenal game against Man City

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has arrived at the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal's outstanding game against Manchester City in the English Premier League.

2022/2023 English Premier League leaders will host defending champions, Manchester City but will be without Thomas Partey who has been reportedly ruled out of the game because of an injury.



With three points separating Arsenal and Manchester City on the league table, the Gunners desperately need to avoid defeat to stay on top of the league but they will play the game without Thomas Partey.



Arsenal haven't lost at home with Thomas Partey in the line-up and it seems the Gunners will have to do it without their main man in midfield.



"No Thomas Partey tonight. Huge blow for Arsenal. Big night for Jorginho," Charles Watts, Arsenal's correspondent for goal.com tweeted.

Thomas Partey's advance is expected to be filled by Italian international, Jorginho who joined Arsenal on the transfer deadline day in 2023 from rival club Chelsea.







JE/DA