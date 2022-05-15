0
Menu
Sports

Watch how the Black Satellites exited the 2022 WAFU Zone B Championship

Video Archive
Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's campaign at the 2022 WAFU Zone B Championship has ended with the team failing to pick up a single point.

In their first game at the championship, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria beat the defending champions Black Satellites of Ghana 2-0 in Niamey, Niger Republic on Sunday.

Aminu Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi scored for the Flying Eagles in each half of the Group B encounter, which was played inside the General Seyni Kountche Stadium.

Muhammad gave the Flying the lead after just five minutes, while Abdullahi extended their lead with 12 minutes remaining.

In their second game at the championship, the Black Satellites were beaten 2-1 by Burkina Faso at the Stade General Seyni Kountche in Niamey.

GROUP B CURRENT STANDINGS

TEAM                  MP   W     D    L     GD      POINTS

Nigeria              2    1     1    0     +2      4 (QUALIFIED)

Burkina Faso        2    1     1    0     +1     4 (QUALIFIED)

Ghana                2    0     0    2     -3      0 (ELIMINATED)

Watch the full highlights of the game below:



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lost money, relatives because of MenzGold – Stonebwoy
Arsenal boss makes Thomas Partey untouchable amidst transfer interest
‘Once your madam, always your madam’ – Tornado pokes Schwarzenegger over Delay’s appointment
From office cleaner to Westminster University graduate: The story of Elliot Hagan
How a DOVVSU officer allegedly snatched husband of complainant
Adongo descends on Bawumia over high inflation figures
Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo lead Ghanaian condemnation of murdered Nigerian student
10 other jobs John Mahama could focus on should he never become president again
'Halt your populist rhetoric or face our wrath' - Fixing The Country Movement cautions Haruna Iddrisu, others
UGBS denied me admission despite having aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts